NHRC formulates long-term plan for efficient working of mental health care institutes in India

A delegation of the commission, led by its Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, which would include their visit to mental health care institutions in Ranchi, followed by a workshop on August 17 and 18

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 14

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has made a push to formulate a long-term plan for efficient working of the mental health care institutions in the country to ensure their human rights.

It has embarked on an odyssey to get feedback from stake-holders including human rights activists, institutionalists and experts in the matter.

A delegation of the Commission, led by its Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, which would include their visit to mental health care institutions in Ranchi, followed by a workshop onAugust 17 and 18.

The Commission informed that the delegation will be visiting Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences, Kanke, (Ranchi), Jharkhand and the Central Institute of Psychiatry, Kanke, Ranchi to have first-hand knowledge of the present condition of these mental health care institutions.

In collaboration with the Jharkhand government, the Commissionwill organize a workshopon the issues and challenges being faced by the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences and Central Institute of Psychiatry.

It is also aimed at sensitizing different stakeholders on various aspects of mental health care. The participants will be different stakeholders, including the mental health care experts and senior government functionaries.

During its visit, the Commission will also hold a separate meeting with senior officers of the State and discuss various aspects related to the human rights and quick submission of reports to it in the cases of human rights violations for expeditious disposal of cases.

Prior to this, the Commission had visited and conducted workshops with regard to the Mansik Arogyashala, Gwalior on 12th and 13th July 12 a d 13, and the Institute of Mental Health, Agra July 27 and 28.

Apparently, the Commission was comparatively in more active mode in the protection of rights and convenience of those with mental health problemsduring the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It issued elaborateGuidelines to the Centre and the State governments.

Experts say that a read of the matrix of the dos and don’ts in the 360 degree-guidelines called upon authorities , ranging from Union Ministries to the echelons of authorities at the local self-governance at the grass roots, to the sensitivities and rights of those mentally ill.

