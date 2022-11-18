NHRC reconstitutes core group of human rights defenders, NGOs

New Delhi, November 18
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reconstituted its core group of human rights defenders and NGOs, according to an official notification.
Former BJP MLA and Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty, director of Rights and Risk Analysis Group (RRAG) Suhas Chakma and former ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee are part of the reconstituted 13-member team.
The core group has the job of identifying areas of cooperation between the NHRC and NGOs along with devising mechanisms for continuous and meaningful interaction of the NHRC with the civil society, according to the terms of reference mentioned in the notification.
The notification also stated that the group will also review the outreach of the benefits of policies and welfare schemes and help in issuing advisories to fill gaps.
The Padma Shri awardee and his team were instrumental in ensuring dignity in death for COVID-19 patients during the second wave of the pandemic.
Shunty’s non-profit organisation Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal (SBSSD) has been cremating unclaimed bodies for over 25 years.
However, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was especially busy for SBSSD as bodies piled up in hospital mortuaries amid the pandemic.
