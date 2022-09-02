NIA announces Rs 25L reward on Dawood

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, and separately for a few of his accomplices.

The NIA, in the notice, a copy of which is with The Tribune, also announced cash rewards of Rs 20 lakh on Ibrahim’s close aide Shakeel Shaikh, alias Chhota Shakeel, and Rs 15 lakh each on accomplices Haji Anees, alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Javed Patel, alias Javed Chikna, and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzak Memon, alias Tiger Memon.

All of them were wanted in the Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, it said.

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar had been designated a global terrorist by the United Nations for running an international terrorist network, namely D-Company, with his accomplices such as Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikna and Tiger Memon, among others, the NIA said in the reward notice.

