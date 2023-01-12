NIA arrests 2 Karnataka-based IS operatives

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

The NIA today said it had arrested two alleged operatives of the Islamic State (IS) from Karnataka in the Shivamogga conspiracy case.

In an official statement, the agency said Mazin Abdul Rahman of Dakshina Kannada and Nadeem Ahmed KA of Davanagere were arrested on Tuesday in the case, which relates to a conspiracy by some people to further terror activities of the IS in India.

The agency said the case was initially registered on September 19 last year at the Shivamogga Rural police station in Karnataka and was later taken over by the NIA on November 4. “Probe revealed accused Maaz Muneer had radicalised and recruited Rahman, while another accused, Syed Yasin, enrolled Ahmed KA for promoting terror activities,” the NIA said, alleging as part of the larger conspiracy, the accused “attempted or committed” acts of sabotage and arson.

