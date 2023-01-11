NIA arrests 2 more Islamic State operatives in Karnataka

New Delhi/Bengaluru, January 11
The National Investigation Agency has arrested two alleged operatives of global terror group Islamic State in connection with the Shivamogga IS conspiracy case.
Four other accused had earlier been arrested in the case, which is closely linked to Mohammed Shariq, recently arrested after a cooker bomb he was carrying exploded in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru.
The two men the NIA arrested on Tuesday are: Mazin Abdul Rahman from near Hira College in Permannur in Mangaluru, the district headquarters town of Dakshina Kannada district, and Nadeem Ahmed KA of Devenayakanahalli in Honnali Taluk of Davanagere district.
The probe has revealed that accused Maaz Muneer and Syed Yasin had radicalised and recruited Mazin and Nadeem for furthering the terror activities of Islamic State in India.
“The accused persons recced and attempted/committed acts of sabotage or arson, as part of the larger conspiracy, to further the activities of Islamic State," the NIA said.
The Shivamogga terror module had allegedly carried out a trial blast on the banks of the Tunga river last year.
