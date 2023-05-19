NIA arrests 3 in multi-state raids

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The NIA today said it had arrested three persons in connection with its multi-state raids conducted yesterday as part of “Operation Dhvast”, covering 324 places across eight states and one UT.

The raids were conducted in connection with its crackdown against the terrorist-gangster-drug smugglers’ network in the country. The NIA said Parveen Wadhwa was taken into custody from Bhiwani, Irfan from New Seelampur in Delhi and Jassa Singh from Moga.

“Parveen was found liaising with certain notorious gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, in jail. Weapons were seized from the house of Irfan, who is also associated with dreaded gangsters. Jassa Singh was working at the behest of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dhalla,” the NIA said.