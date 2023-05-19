NIA arrests 3 in multi-state raids

New Delhi, May 18
The NIA today said it had arrested three persons in connection with its multi-state raids conducted yesterday as part of “Operation Dhvast”, covering 324 places across eight states and one UT.
The raids were conducted in connection with its crackdown against the terrorist-gangster-drug smugglers’ network in the country. The NIA said Parveen Wadhwa was taken into custody from Bhiwani, Irfan from New Seelampur in Delhi and Jassa Singh from Moga.
“Parveen was found liaising with certain notorious gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, in jail. Weapons were seized from the house of Irfan, who is also associated with dreaded gangsters. Jassa Singh was working at the behest of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dhalla,” the NIA said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...