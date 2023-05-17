 NIA arrests absconding PFI activist in Kerala RSS leader’s murder case : The Tribune India

NIA arrests absconding PFI activist in Kerala RSS leader’s murder case

Saheer K V was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh and was absconding since murder of RSS leader Srinvasan on April 16, 2022 in Palakkad district of Kerala, says agency

NIA arrests absconding PFI activist in Kerala RSS leader’s murder case

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said it has arrested an absconding member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), who was wanted in connection with the murder of an RSS leader in 2022, from Kerala.

Saheer K V was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh and was absconding since the murder of RSS leader Srinvasan on April 16, 2022 in Palakkad district of Kerala, the NIA said in an official statement.

Terming his arrest as a “major breakthrough”, a senior official said an NIA fugitive tracking team (FTT) traced him to a relative’s house in Palakkad and arrested him.

“Also a resident of Palakkad, Saheer was part of the PFI assault and protection team that had carried out the targeted killing. He was also responsible for providing protection to the main assailants of Srinivasan,” the NIA said.

It said the NIA investigations showed that the accused, who was PFI’s Pattambi area president, was involved in various conspiracies of the PFI leaders to eliminate Srinivasan, as part of the banned outfit’s bigger scheme to create terror among members of a particular community and to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047.

On March 17, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against 59 accused, including the PFI as an organisation, in the murder case even as investigations continued.

One of these accused, identified as Abdul Naser, had died on January 2, while efforts are on to track and trace the remaining 11 absconding accused, out of the total of 69 identified as involved in the conspiracy so far, the NIA said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

2
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

3
Haryana

Arrested IAS officer sent to four-day police custody in Faridabad

4
Haryana

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

5
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

6
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

7
Ludhiana

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

8
Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

9
Amritsar

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

10
Sports

Arjun Tendulkar bitten by stray dog; fans flood social media with prayers for his swift recovery

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Karnataka to get new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours, says Congress as deadlock continues

Karnataka to get new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours, says Congress as deadlock continues

Party leaders have been asked to not issue statements on lea...

Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis

Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis

Tribals are opposing reservation to the Meiteis following Ma...

Karnataka cliff-hanger—the suspense continues

Karnataka cliffhanger—the suspense continues

Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...

Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87

Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87

A British national, he died in London


Cities

View All

Punjab to counter Pakistani drones carrying drugs, arms with CCTVs, rewards

Punjab to counter Pakistani drones carrying drugs, arms with CCTVs, rewards

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sector 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

Member of auto-lifter gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested

Giving power to LG to nominate aldermen will mean he can destabilise elected MCD: Supreme Court

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Anyone found involved in drug trade won’t be spared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Anyone found involved in drug trade won’t be spared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

SGPC to provide free legal aid to man who killed woman for consuming liquor in Patiala gurdwara

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh