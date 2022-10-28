NIA arrests absconding PFI leader for unlawful activities in Kerala

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Friday said it has arrested CA Rauf, the banned Popular Front of India’s (PFI) state secretary, from Kerala for his alleged involvement in unlawful activities and encouraging youth to join terrorist groups as part of a conspiracy to establish “Islamic rule” in India.

Rauf, a resident of Karimpulli-Palakkad, was the 13th accused arrested in PFI Kerala case, the NIA said in an official statement.

In September, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had banned the PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having “links” with global terror groups such as the ISIS.

The NIA said Rauf was the PFI state secretary and was handling its media and public relation wings in Kerala. He was absconding after his name came up during investigation of the case registered against the PFI, its office bearers, members and affiliates in Kerala, who have been found conspiring to indulge in unlawful activities, it added.

“They have also been found propagating alternative justice delivery systems justifying the use of criminal force resulting in alarm and fear amongst the people, encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daesh and Al-Qaida, and the conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent jihad,” read the NIA statement.

Earlier, 12 accused were arrested during investigation of the case, while Rauf evaded arrest and was absconding, it said, adding “he is one of the main conspirators in the instant case”.