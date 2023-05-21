NIA arrests jailed gangster Bishnoi's aide in terror case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The NIA today said it had arrested an absconding associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with its probe into a case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicates, based within the country and abroad, to raise funds and recruit youths to carry out acts of terrorism in the country.

Identifying the accused as Yudhvir Singh, alias Sadhu, a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, the NIA said he was wanted in the case. In a statement, it said, “Investigations have revealed that Yudhvir used to smuggle weapons from across the border for dreaded gangsters and criminals in various parts of India. On the directions of Bishnoi and syndicate members, he also used to harbour associates of criminal gang members and accused persons tasked with committing various kinds of crimes, including murder and extortion.”