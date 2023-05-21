NIA arrests jailed gangster Bishnoi's aide in terror case

New Delhi, May 20
The NIA today said it had arrested an absconding associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with its probe into a case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicates, based within the country and abroad, to raise funds and recruit youths to carry out acts of terrorism in the country.
Identifying the accused as Yudhvir Singh, alias Sadhu, a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, the NIA said he was wanted in the case. In a statement, it said, “Investigations have revealed that Yudhvir used to smuggle weapons from across the border for dreaded gangsters and criminals in various parts of India. On the directions of Bishnoi and syndicate members, he also used to harbour associates of criminal gang members and accused persons tasked with committing various kinds of crimes, including murder and extortion.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy