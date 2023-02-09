NIA chargesheet against 7 for Manipur arms seizure

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said it has filed chargesheet against seven accused persons, including a juvenile, in a case related to the recovery of arms and explosives collected by the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for terrorist activities in Manipur.

The NIA in a statement said the chargesheet against six of the accused was filed in a special NIA court in Imphal under various Sections of IPC, Arms Act and UAPA. The juvenile, who was in conflict with law, was charge-sheeted before the principal magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board, Thoubal, Manipur.

The official said the case was initially registered on August 13 last year at Yairipok police station in Thoubal district and was re-registered by the NIA on September 27.

“Investigations revealed that the cadres of PLA collected arms, ammunition and explosives for conducting terrorist activities by planting explosive devices at various government installations and to target security forces in Thoubal, Kakching and other valley districts in Manipur on the eve of the Independence Day 2022,” the NIA statement read.

The NIA said these PLA cadres were operating as per the directions of Myanmar-based self-styled ‘lieutenant- colonel’ Rishikanta Singh.