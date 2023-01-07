NIA chargesheets Patna man for radicalising youth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

The anti-terror federal probe agency, NIA, today said it has filed a chargesheet against accused Marghoob Ahmad Danish in connection with the Ghazwa-e-Hind case before a special court in Patna under various Sections of the IPC and UAPA, 1967.

The NIA said the case pertained to radicalisation of impressionable youth over various social media platforms for carrying out violent terrorist acts.It said the case was initially registered by the Bihar Police on July 14, 2022, which was later taken over by the NIA. “Investigations have revealed that accused Danish was the admin of WhatsApp group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ created by a Pakistani national namely Zain and had added many persons from India as well as other countries, including Pakistan and Yemen, with an intention to radicalise them,” the NIA said.