 NIA conducts multi-state raids in Pak-operated Ghazwa-e-Hind radicalised module case : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • NIA conducts multi-state raids in Pak-operated Ghazwa-e-Hind radicalised module case

NIA conducts multi-state raids in Pak-operated Ghazwa-e-Hind radicalised module case

Five locations – two in Patna and one in Darbhanga (Bihar) and one each in Surat (Gujarat) and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) - were raided by the NIA

NIA conducts multi-state raids in Pak-operated Ghazwa-e-Hind radicalised module case

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 2

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations across three states in connection with a case against the "Ghazwa-e-Hind", a radicalized module being run by Pakistan-based suspects, officials said.

Five locations – two in Patna and one in Darbhanga (Bihar) and one each in Surat (Gujarat) and Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) - were raided by the NIA in connection with the case registered last year, the federal agency said.

It said incriminating material, including digital devices such as mobile phones and memory cards, SIM cards and documents, were seized during the raids which were conducted at the premises of suspects across three states.

The case was registered after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias “Tahir” of Phulwari sharif area of Patna by Bihar Police on July 14 last year. The NIA took over the case eight days later.

Danish was charge-sheeted on January 6 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The accused was found to be a member of the Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was operated by Pakistan-based operatives, with the objective of radicalizing impressionable youth for the establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over Indian territory.

"Investigations revealed that Danish was the admin of a WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind', created by a Pakistani national named Zain. He had added many Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Yemeni nationals to the group with the aim of establishing sleeper cells in the country for carrying out terrorist activities,” the agency said.

It said the accused had created various social media groups of the Ghazwa-e-Hind on WhatsApp, Telegram and BiP Messenger. "He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of 'BDGhazwa E HindBD' and had added Bangladeshi nationals to it.” Further investigations showed that various suspects involved in the case were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and were involved in propagating the idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the NIA said.  

#Gujarat #National Investigation Agency NIA #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

2
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

3
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

4
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

5
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

6
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

7
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

8
Nation

Supreme Court protects social activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Congress leader Partap Bajwa to clarify stand on Himachal’s ‘claim’ over Chandigarh

10
Haryana

ADGP suspends city SHO, shifts 4 cops to police lines

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

Maharashtra political shake-up LIVE Updates: NCP’s Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led govt

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 4...

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

Joined Shinde govt for country’s development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: DyCM Ajit Pawar

‘All the elected representatives (of the party) have support...

Maharashtra political developments: Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Raut; says this ‘circus’ won’t last long

Maharashtra political developments: Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Raut; says this ‘circus’ won’t last long

‘We can make a fresh start with Uddhav Thackeray’, said Raut

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Heavy exchange of fire underway, casualties likely to go up

Punjab govt to not bear Rs 55 lakh expense incurred on UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari: CM Mann

Punjab govt to not bear Rs 55 lakh expense incurred on UP gangster Mukhtar Ansari: CM Mann

'Amount to recovered from former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Police carry out searches in Ajnala

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi's Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

Rajnath Singh to visit Nurmahal dera tomorrow

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held