NIA conducts raids in Maoist funding case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had conducted searches over 26 locations spread over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in connection with its probe relating to Maoist terror-funding case.

Officials said with the help of the local police, the Bihar special task force and the CRPF, the NIA team conducted searches at 26 locations. “During the searches, three country-made pistols, one .315-bore rifle, 59 live rounds, digital devices, Naxal literature, incriminating documents and 4 kg of suspected narcotics have been seized,” a senior NIA official said. The case pertains to network of terror financing being operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and Over Ground Workers in the Magadh region of Bihar. —