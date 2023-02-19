NIA conducts searches in PFI case

PTI

New Delhi: The NIA has conducted searches at seven locations in Rajasthan in connection with alleged unlawful activities by the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The searches were conducted at three places in Kota and one each in Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi and Jaipur districts. TNS

Car driver makes off with Rs 6 cr jewellery

Hyderabad: A car driver, who works for a jewellery firm here, allegedly decamped with ornaments worth over Rs 6 crore. The car driver and a sales executive had gone for delivering gold items to customers on Friday. The driver left the place with the jewellery when the executive had gone to a customer's place.