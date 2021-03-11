NIA detains Chota Shakeel’s associate Salim Fruit in Mumbai after raids at multiple places

Mumbai, May 9
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday morning detained gangster Chhota Shakeel’s aide Salim Qureshi, aka Salim Fruit, in Mumbai after conducting raids at over 20 places here and in adjoining Thane district against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an official said.
The NIA picked up Qureshi, the husband of Shakeel’s sister-in-law, from his residence in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, he said.
The Central agency conducted raids at a housing society in Mumbai’s Nagpada area, Bhendi Bazar, Santacruz, Mahim, Goregaon areas of Mumbai, Mumbra in Thane and other places against associates of Dawood Ibrahim.
Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were allegedly associated with Ibrahim, official said.
In February this year, the Enforcement Directorate had questioned Qureshi as part of its probe in a money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed
Sri Lanka currently in the throes of unprecedented economic ...
Ready to re-examine, reconsider sedition law: Centre tells Supreme Court
In an affidavit Centre said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Congress leader Navjot Sidhu
Ahead of Sidhu’s meeting with CM Mann, minister Laljit Bhull...
Bulldozers return without action from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after protests
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta slammed Congress and AAP for 'op...
Party has been good to all, time to repay debt: Sonia Gandhi at Congress Working Committee meet
Assures a restructured, battle-ready Congress after Chintan ...