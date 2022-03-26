NIA files charge sheet in Jammu specialcourt against arrested Pak terrorist in infiltration case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Saturday said it has filed a chargesheet against Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba Imdadullah, alias Ali Babar, in a case relating to infiltration of militants in the Uri sector of the border area of Jammu & Kashmir.

The chargesheet against Imdadullah, a resident of Okara district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, was filed under various sections of Indian penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Foreigners Act before a special court in Jammu, the NIA said in a statement.

According to the NIA, the case pertains to an infiltration bid foiled by the Army along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of J&K’s Baramulla district. “During the infiltration bid thwarted by the Indian Army, one Pakistani terrorist namely Imdadullah was arrested and his associate namely Atiq-ur-Rehman alias Qari Anas was killed. A huge cache of arms and ammunitions, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the Pakistani terrorists belonging to the LeT,” it said.

The case was initially registered by J&K Police on September 27, 2021, which was later taken over by the NIA, which had re-registered it on October 30, 2021.