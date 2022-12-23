NIA files chargesheet against 23 suspects in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

The NIA today said it had filed a chargesheet against 23 persons in the Maoist attack case in which 22 security personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh last year.

Charges against 11 for tailor’s killing The NIA has filed chargesheet against 11 persons in a Jaipur court for their alleged involvement in murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was murdered at his shop by two men earlier this year

The attack on April 3 last year near Tekalgudiyam village in Bijapur district had also resulted in injuries to more than 35 others. The case was initially registered at Tarrem police station and was later re-registered by the NIA on June 5 this year, the agency said.

“Investigation revealed that the accused, who are members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), conspired to commit terrorist acts. Armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) attacked the combined security forces CRPF, CoBRA, DRG and state police with heavy fire of barrel grenade launchers (BGL) and automatic weapons,” the NIA said in its chargesheet.

“They also abducted one CoBRA jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, and looted his weapon. The investigation also revealed that this ambush and attack on the police party and security personnel was part of tactical counter-offensive campaign of CPI (Maoist),” it said.

The NIA has managed to unearth the role of senior leaders of the CPI (Maoist) in the attack, a senior agency official said, adding that the accused had been charged under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and the UAPA.