NIA gets time to file charges in Amravati case

New Delhi, September 20

The NIA has been given an extension of 90 days by a Special Court to file a chargesheet in the case of murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra’s Amravati city, officials said today.

Kolhe was killed on June 21 after he shared a post on social media, supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. Ten people have so far been arrested in the case, while four are absconding.

The Special Court granted permission after the agency cited various reasons for seeking more time, they added.

The NIA pleaded in the court that there would be high element of risk involved if extension was not granted, as the accused might “slip out of the clutches of law”.

