NIA moves Supreme Court against bail to activist Anand Teltumbde

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court’s order granting bail to activist Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the NIA petition before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for urgent listing, saying the stay on the operation on the high court’s bail order was only for a week and it would need an urgent hearing.

The Bench, which also included Justice Hima Kohli and Justice JB Pardiwala, initially said it would take up the NIA plea at 12.45 pm on Tuesday itself but later posted it for hearing on Friday after Mehta said it would be argued by another law officer.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #National Investigation Agency NIA #supreme court