NIA nabs one more accused in PFI conspiracy case

New Delhi, August 6
The NIA has arrested one more accused in the Patna Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case relating to the banned outfit’s activities to disturb peace and drive a communal wedge in the country.
The NIA said Shahid Reza of the Chakia area of East Champaran district was arrested on Saturday, taking the total number of people arrested in the PFI Patna conspiracy case to 16.
The agency searched Reza’s house and also seized a pistol, ammunition, an air pistol, one sword and two knives, it said. The NIA has been carrying out investigations in the case relating to unlawful and anti-national activities of the members of the PFI.
