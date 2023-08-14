NIA raids 14 places in PFI terror case

New Delhi, August 13
The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said it has conducted raids at 14 locations across five states in the country as part of its continued efforts to foil the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy to disturb peace by driving a communal wedge among the people to destabilise India.
It said, “A total of 14 locations in Kannur, Malappuram, Dakshin Kannada, Nashik, Kolhapur, Murshidabad and Katihar districts of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Bihar were raided. Several incriminating digital devices and documents were seized during the raids.
