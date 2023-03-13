NIA raids five places in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra in terror case

New Delhi, March 12
The NIA has conducted raids at five places in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as part of its investigation into the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP) case.
In an official statement, the NIA said agency sleuths carried out the raids on Saturday at four locations in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and one in Pune. Following up on leads, the NIA teams searched the houses of suspects - Talha Khan at Pune and Akram Khan at Seoni.
The case was initially registered by the Delhi Police special cell after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple - Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh - from Okhla, Delhi, the NIA said, adding "the couple was found to be affiliated to the ISKP".
During the probe, the NIA said the role of another accused, Abdullah Basith, emerged, who has already been lodged in Tihar Jail in another case.
On the same day, the NIA carried out searches at three other locations in Seoni in Shivmogga IS conspiracy case. The places searched included the residential and commercial premises of the suspects, Abdul Aziz Salafi and Shoeb Khan.
In the Shivammoga case, as part of a conspiracy hatched from abroad, accused persons Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Khan, Yasin and others, on the basis of instructions from their handler, targeted public and private properties, such as warehouses, liquor shops, hardware shops and vehicles belonging to members of a particular community and committed over 25 incidents of arson and sabotage. "They even carried out a mock IED blast. They were being funded through cryptocurrencies by their online handler," the agency said.
