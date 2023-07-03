NIA raids places across three states in 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' module case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 2

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations across three states in connection with a case against the “Ghazwa-e-Hind”, a radicalised module being run by Pakistan-based suspects, officials said.

In an official statement said, the NIA said its sleuths searched one place in Darbhanga and two in Patna in Bihar, one in Surat (Gujarat), and one in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh). The searches were conducted on the premises of suspects across three states.

“Incriminating material, including digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards), SIM cards and documents were seized during the searches,” it said.

According to officials, the case came to light after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish, alias Tahir, of the Phulwarisharif area of Patna district by the Bihar Police. The case was registered on July 14, 2022.

The NIA took over the case and re-registered it on July 22, 2022, and Marghoob was chargesheeted on January 6 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. “The accused was found to be a member of the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ module, which was operated by Pakistan-based operatives, with the objective of radicalising impressionable youth,” the NIA said.

Investigations revealed that Marghoob was the administrator of a WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, created by a Pakistani national, Zain.