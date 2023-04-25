NIA readies for extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

The NIA, probing the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai by Pakistani terrorists, is preparing to initiate proceedings against one of the main accused, Tahawwur Rana, whose extradition to India from the US is expected by next month, sources said.

A US court had dismissed Rana’s “status conference motion”, enhancing the possibility of a ruling on his extradition to India within 30 days. The NIA is probing Rana’s role in the 26/11 attacks. He was arrested in the US on an extradition request by India.

If the request is ruled in India’s favour, the NIA would initiate proceedings to get him through diplomatic channels, the sources said, adding that a final decision was expected by May 20. In a motion moved through his lawyer in March, Rana asked for a court-ordered meeting between the prosecution and the defence to discuss case and a plea bargain.