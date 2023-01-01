NIA registered record 73 cases, arrested 456 accused in 2022

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

The NIA has registered record 73 cases in 2022, which is a 19.67 per cent increase from the 61 registered in 2021.

Agency officials said an “all-time high” number of cases were registered in the year gone by, as the NIA had been working diligently to dismantle terrorist networks.

They also said the agency was working to get extradited gangster Goldy Brar, the prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

“There were reports of his detention in the US recently but the information was ‘unconfirmed’. An Interpol arrest warrant against him is still active and his visa in Canada has expired,” a senior NIA officer said.

On the cases being probed by the agency, a spokesperson said these were registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and some other IPC Sections, which include a range of crimes like ‘jihadi’ terror, gangster-terror-drug smugglers nexus and terror-funding. “The agency has registered 73 cases in 2022, which is a 19.67 per cent increase from the 61 cases registered in 2021 and is an all-time high for the agency. On average, about 60 cases were filed by the agency between 2019 and 2020,” the spokesperson said.

Among the cases registered this year include 35 cases of ‘jihadi’ terror in J&K, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, the official said, adding 10 cases were related to Left-wing extremism.

“Five cases are related to insurgents in the Northeast, seven to the PFI, three to gangster-terror-drug smuggler nexus, one to terror-funding and two related to fake Indian currency notes,” the official said, adding 456 persons were arrested this year, including 19 absconders. The official further said the NIA had filed 59 chargesheets against 368 persons during the year and judgments were pronounced in 38 cases with an overall conviction rate at 94.39 per cent.

“It is the vision of the Home Minister that the NIA should undertake an ‘agency-like approach’. This approach, like that of the FBI of the US, mandates a wider and extensive effort to dismantle terror crimes and its modus operandi,” another NIA officer said.

Geographical footprint

The NIA, established in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has also strengthened its “geographical footprints” within the country as its branches have gone up to 18 now and is expected to reach over 25 by next year, an official said.