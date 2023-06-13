NIA releases five videos of protest at London mission

New Delhi, June 12
Broadening its probe into attempts to vandalise the Indian Mission premises in London, the NIA on Monday released five videos and sought the help of the public in identifying individuals involved in the violent protests there in March this year.
The nearly two-hour-long footage from CCTVs was posted by the NIA on its website and the link shared on its official Twitter handle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline