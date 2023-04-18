NIA takes over probe into attack on Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani supporters

New Delhi, April 18
The NIA has taken over the case of attack by pro-Khalistan protesters on the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, confirmed the agency to IANS on Tuesday.
The case was earlier registered with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.
Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs gave the nod to transfer the case to NIA.
The Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered an FIR in connection with the protest staged by pro-Khalistani activists at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19 during which the Tricolour was pulled down from the premises.
The case was registered after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to take legal action.
The FIR was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and an investigation has been initiated in the case.
The British Deputy High Commissioner was also summoned by the Centre, demanding an explanation over the complete absence of security during the protest.
The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis had described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect