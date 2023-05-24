NIA team in UK to probe attack on Indian Mission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 23

Nearly two months after the incident of vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent a five-member team to the UK to probe the matter.

Sources said the team left for London on Monday and this was going to be the first time that the agency sleuths would be conducting a probe on the British soil. The team has also carried a list of Khalistani links in the city, which they may share with the authorities there, the sources said.

Avtar Singh Khanda, believed to be roaming freely in London, allegedly holds the key to the trans-national Khalistan conspiracy that led to the rise of Amritpal Singh, they said. The NIA investigation in the UK would focus on unravelling a larger conspiracy by pro-Khalistan groups operating on foreign soil to create unrest in Punjab, they said. The NIA took over the case from the Delhi Police, which registered an FIR on March 23 on the basis of a complaint filed with its special cell against the violent acts in which two officials of the Indian High Commission in London sustained injuries.