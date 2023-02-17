Nigerian woman arrested for smuggling 1.2kg cocaine at Delhi airport

New Delhi, February 17
A Nigerian woman has been arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth Rs 18 crore into the country at Delhi airport, a customs official said on Friday.
The accused was intercepted at Indira Gandhi International airport after her arrival from Addis Ababa on February 8, he said.
About 1.2kg cocaine concealed in the false cavity of her bag was recovered, he said, adding that further investigation is on.
