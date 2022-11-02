Nigerian woman arrested for smuggling heroin worth Rs 30 crore at Delhi airport

New Delhi, November 2
A Nigerian woman has been arrested for smuggling into the country heroin worth Rs 30 crore at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, a customs official said on Wednesday.
The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Lagos via Doha on Monday.
Around 4kg of heroin, valued at Rs 30 crore, which was concealed inside cavities of a bag was recovered from her possession, the official said.
The passenger was arrested and the narcotic seized, he added.
