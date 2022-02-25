Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi; schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

PTI

New Delhi, February 25

The DDMA has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, restart physical classes in schools from April 1 and reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The chief minister said the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs.

The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

“Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs.

“Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi on Thursday reported 556 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent and six deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

Emphasis was also laid during the meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, on following the precautions as well as vaccination.

With COVID-19 cases declining sharply and positivity rate going below one percent, traders and political parties had asked the DDMA to lift the remaining curbs.

The DDMA, during its meeting on February 4, had allowed several relaxations, including opening of schools and colleges. The schools were allowed to function in mixed online-offline mode.

Weekend curfew was done away with but the timing of imposition of night curfew was extended to 11 PM instead of 10 PM to 5 AM.

However, several restrictions including permitting only one weekly market in a municipal zone were not relaxed.

Cap of 200 persons at weddings as well funeral-related gatherings and ban on entry of visitors at religious places were also continued.

A detailed order on relaxations permitted by the DDMA is expected to be issued later on.

