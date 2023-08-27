Nine die in TN train coach fire, 8 injured

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

In yet another incident that brought to the fore safety issues in trains, nine tourists from Uttar Pradesh including four women, died in a fire accident that occurred in a hired tourist coach parked at the stabling line in the yard of the Madurai railway station early on Saturday.

Eight have sustained minor injuries, Gunagesan, spokesperson of Southern Railways, said.

The incident took place with three months of the tragedy at Balasore in Odisha where a train accident resulting from a signal failure led to the loss of 294 lives.

Southern Railways said that an LPG cylinder smuggled in by the passengers triggered the fire at 5.15 am.

The blaze was reported in the coach that was part of a private tour package. The passengers started their journey from Lucknow on August 17 and were scheduled to return there on August 29. It had been attached to various trains en route to several tourist destinations. A total of 55 tourists, along with eight support staff from the tour operator, were aboard the coach, officials said.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames by 7.15 am, the Railways said.