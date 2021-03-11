Nine pilots failed pre-flight alcohol test, says DGCA

New Delhi, May 10
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today said nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members failed pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1 and April 30.
In an official statement, the DGCA said, “Of them, two pilots and two cabin-crew members have been suspended for three years for being positive for the second time.”
The remaining seven pilots and 30 cabin-crew members were suspended for three months as they tested BA (breathalyser)-positive for the first time, it added.
The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members were subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on daily basis.
Before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. But later the practice was resumed for only a small percentage of crew members.
