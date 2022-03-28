Nitish attacked by man near Patna

PTI

Patna, March 27

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was today physically assaulted by a “mentally unstable” person who came within striking distance on the outskirts of the city, dodging the security cordon. The CM was attacked by Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chhotu (32) of Abu Mohammadpur in Bakthiyarpur township of Patna district.

Kumar was in Bakhtiyarpur as part of a public outreach programme. —