Nitish: No desire to become PM

PTI

Patna, February 16

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday said he had no desire to be in the race for prime ministership, voicing disapproval of slogans raised by workers of his JD(U).

Kumar, who has become a strong votary of Opposition unity since he parted ways with the BJP in August last year, was replying to queries about chants of “Nitish for PM” from JD(U) workers off and on. “I keep telling them not to do so. I have no such wish,” said the longest-serving CM of Bihar.