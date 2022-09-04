Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said the BJP would be bundled out for 50 seats in the 2024 General Election if all Opposition parties fought together.

“My only goal is to work for uniting Opposition parties,” he said while addressing a meeting of the state executive of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in Patna. This was followed by the national executive, which authorised him to work for forging the unity.

Kumar is scheduled to be in the national Capital for two days beginning September 5 to work for the Opposition unity. He is expected to meet senior leaders of the Congress and his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal. Another prominent leader whom Kumar is likely to meet is former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

The national executive began amid clamour for projecting Kumar as the joint Opposition’s candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The JD-U’s national executive passed a political resolution, which said the country was looking for an alternative and all Opposition parties “will have to iron out difference and unite against the BJP”. It also accused the BJP of stoking “communal frenzy” in the country. “Minorities are being targeted. Intolerance and extremism have increased in society. Dalits and tribals are being harassed,” the resolution stated.

The party also slammed the ruling BJP for, what it called were its, authoritarian tendencies and hit out at the ruling party for “destabilising” non-BJP governments in several states, including in Delhi and Jharkhand.

The meeting also passed a resolution, which alleged there was an “undeclared emergency” in the country under the BJP government that was “trying to silence” the Opposition by “misusing” probe agencies.