NJAC Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha, AAP opposes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opposed the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, calling it a “constitutional impossibility”.

A private member’s Bill to regulate the appointment of judges through the National Judicial Appointments Commission was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by CPM’s Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya.

The National Judicial Appointments Commission Bill was introduced after the majority of voice votes were in its favour.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said, “The judiciary is the only independent institution left in the country. It is harmful to allow political influence over it. The collegium system is functioning smoothly. There is scope for improvement, but not for any political interference. The central government should in no manner be allowed to control the appointment of judiciary.”

He further said, “The concept of NJAC has come under consideration of the Supreme Court three times in 1993, 1998 and 2016. All three times, while giving importance to independence of judiciary, the Supreme Court dismissed the framework of the NJAC. I stand to oppose the NJAC which my honourable colleague has introduced.”

