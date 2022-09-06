 NMC allows Indian students from Ukrainian universities to complete medical education in other countries : The Tribune India

NMC allows Indian students from Ukrainian universities to complete medical education in other countries

According to the NMC Act, students studying in foreign medical colleges are required to complete their education and obtain a degree from a single university only

Photo for representation.

PTI

New Delhi, September 6

Indian medical students who had returned from war-torn Ukraine will now be allowed to relocate to universities in other countries and complete their studies.

Considering the special circumstances, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has agreed to recognise the academic mobility programme offered by Ukraine to allow such students complete their education as the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university only.

The public notice issued by NMC on Tuesday said the mobility programme offered by Ukraine has been considered in the Commission in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs, wherein it was intimated that the academic mobility program is a temporary relocation to other universities in different countries globally.

However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university, the official notice from NMC read.

“The Commission hereby conveys its no-objection for academic mobility programme in respect of Indian medical students who are studying in Ukraine provided that other criteria of Screening Test Regulations 2002 are fulfilled,” the public notice said.

Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit

India, Bangladesh ink first water-sharing pact in 25 years; Sheikh Hasina flags Teesta

‘Teesta water-sharing agreement has been hanging fire for mo...

DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech’s intranasal covid vaccine for restricted emergency use

DCGI nod to Bharat Biotech's intranasal covid vaccine for restricted emergency use

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says the step will f...

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL dispute

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asks the Union Jal...

ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case

ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case

His role is being investigated by the federal probe agency a...

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets in Super 4 match

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 57 for Lanka


