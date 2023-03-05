No arbitrary crackdown: FM

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 4

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday allayed apprehensions of potential investors against crackdowns by central agencies by assuring that India has “rule of law, we do have an elected democracy, a well-established common law and also courts.”

“You can keep highlighting the fact that time is taken for justice but systems exist and transparently at that. There is no arresting somebody and taking them…that he’s the head of a big corporate and he disappears for some time and then he appears. None of that happens here,” she said while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue.

“You can speak against the government, you can speak against the PM. But then, (if) you’re there to do your business, they are picking you up and disappearing from the world. None of that happens,” she added while pointing out that now, there is competition among states for investments. She also defended the government’s policy for public sector enterprises and combated Congress’ criticism that the Centre is conducting a fire sale of its assets. “It is not a crazy running out and selling everything. Where the government doesn’t have to be, it won’t. Where strategic interest is involved like in telecom, the government will be there and it will be run professionally. It is not as if the government is selling out everything, nor will it run all businesses itself,” she said.