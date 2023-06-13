No bike-taxis in Delhi for now: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber can’t offer their services in the Capital for now as the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court’s order that allowed them to operate till a new policy was formulated, terming it “unwarranted”.

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose passed the order on the Delhi Government’s petition challenging the May 26 high court order that stayed a notice to Rapido and allowed it to operate till the final policy was notified. The high court had asked the Delhi Government not to take any coercive action against Bike-taxi aggregators in the meantime.

The Bench said a complete stay on the notification that prohibited the operation of bike-taxi aggregators was unwarranted as the Delhi government was in the process of formulating a policy in this regard.

The top court, however, granted liberty to the two aggregators to request the Delhi High Court to urgently take up their plea for hearing. The Delhi Government counsel told the Bench the final policy would be notified before July-end.

The order came on two separate petitions filed by the AAP government challenging the high court’s order not to take any coercive action against the bike-taxi aggregators until the final policy was notified.

On its behalf, senior counsel Manish Vashisht argued the bike-taxi aggregators were operating without proper licences or permits.