No bomb squad in 45 CISF-manned airports

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

State-of-the-art technological solutions are needed at all Indian airports to ensure a foolproof security system and there should be bomb detection and disposal squads at more airports, the parliamentary committee on security in the civil aviation sector has stated.

Weak link The absence of the bomb squad in even one airport can act as a weak link for the entire Indian airspace. Parliamentary committee

The committee noted that the bomb detection and disposal squad was operational at only 20 of the 65 airports (there are 118 operational airports in the country) manned by the CISF. In the remaining 45 airports manned by the CISF, the assistance of local police/NSG is sought for attending to bomb threats.

The panel asked for the engagement of the bomb detection squad at the remaining 45 airports in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) “at the earliest”. It recommended the best international pedigree dogs for the bomb detection squads. It recommended deployment of the full sanctioned strength of CISF personnel at the airports.

Noting that 1,166 posts of security personnel were lying vacant, the 322nd report of the committee tabled in Parliament on Tuesday said, “In view of the high-tech methods of intrusion used by subversive elements at airports, at least the full sanctioned strength of the CISF should be provided at the airports in the country.”

The committee, headed by YSRCP member Vijayasai Reddy, also recommended carrying out periodic surveys to assess the changing threat perception and deployment of trained security personnel at the airports in a time-bound manner.

The Civil Aviation Ministry responded by saying that the MHA “releases the sanction for CISF manpower for an airport”. Based on the sanctioned strength, the CISF deploys the manpower. “Any gap between the deployed strength and the sanctioned strength is a dynamic matter and the CISF endeavours to reduce the gap,” the reply by the ministry said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry also informed parliamentarians that there was a committee under the MHA for assessing the security and risk vulnerability of airports.