‘No business giving interviews’: Supreme Court as Calcutta High Court judge talks to media

Taking strong exception to a TV interview given by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a sitting Judge of the Calcutta High Court, about a case related to the teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Monday said judges should not give interviews on cases pending before them.



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 24

Taking strong exception to a TV interview given by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a sitting Judge of the Calcutta High Court, about a case related to the teachers’ recruitment scam in West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Monday said judges should not give interviews on cases pending before them.

“Judges have no business giving interviews on matters pending before them. A judge cannot clarify everything which is reported,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said.

“If this is true, he (Justice Gangopadhyay) can’t hear this case anymore. We will not touch the investigation but when a judge gives an opinion on the petitioner in a TV debate, he can’t hear it. The High Court Chief Justice then has to constitute a new Bench. But this is a case about a political personality and we entertained this on the way the judge handled this matter. This can’t be the way,” the CJI noted.

In the said interview, Justice Gangopadhyay had allegedly spoken against TMC MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha, directed the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court to clarify from Justice Gangopadhyay if he had been interviewed by Suman De of ABP Ananda and file an affidavit by Thursday. It posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

“We are not getting into the merits of the case right now. Let the judge (Justice Gangopadhyay) just tell us if he granted the TV interview or not,” the Bench said. The order came after senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Banerjee, submitted to the Bench a translated transcript of Justice Gangopadhyay’s TV interview. “With the greatest respect and humility, this just cannot be done,” Singhvi said.

As Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said it might lead to stalling of the ongoing probes, the Bench clarified that its order would not come in the way of the ongoing investigation by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged scam.

The top court was hearing a petition challenging Calcutta High Court’s order directing the CBI and ED to question Abhishek in the case in West Bengal.

Part of bench hearing Bengal’s job ‘scam’

  • The Supreme Court has taken strong exception to the interview given by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay
  • The judge is hearing the teachers’ recruitment scam and he allegedly speaks against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
  • Chief Justice of India Chandrachud-led Bench seeks report from Calcutta High Court Registrar General

Comedian Faruqui granted bail

The SC on Monday granted bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui in a case registered against him by the MP Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai transferred all cases against him to Indore. TNS

Contempt case against Lalit closed

Accepting an unconditional apology tendered by former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, the Supreme Court on Monday closed contempt proceedings initiated against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Indian judiciary. TNS

