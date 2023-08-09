 No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, questions intention of leaking video of May 4 incident ahead Monsoon session

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister Amit Shah participates in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, August 9

Appealing with “folded hands” for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks, as Lok Sabha adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of peace in the northeastern state.

Intervening in the debate on the no-confidence motion after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders slammed the government’s handling of the Manipur situation, Shah urged them not to politicise the issue of ethnic violence in the state.

“I agree with the opposition that there is a cycle of violence in Manipur ... Nobody can support such incidents. Whatever happened is shameful, but to politicise those events is even more shameful,” Shah said.

The minister said 152 people were killed, 14,898 people arrested and 1,106 FIRs registered since violence erupted on May 3.

Lok Sabha also adopted a resolution read out by Speaker Om Birla appealing for peace in Manipur that was enthusiastically supported by the NDA members in the presence of the opposition.

In his nearly two-hour intervention, Shah ruled out a change of guard in Manipur asserting that the chief minister was cooperating with the Centre in the efforts to restore peace.

Shah also referred to the video of the May 4 incident, in which two women were stripped and paraded naked by mob, that appeared on July 19, saying the government was not aware of it.

Had the video been made available to the state Director General of Police instead of being circulated on social media, it would have helped nab the culprits in time, he said.

Shah also questioned the intention of leaking the video on social media ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

“The video is from the 4th of May incident. Such actions cannot be supported anywhere in the world. Media friends pointed out to me and asked if the video should be handed over to the police.

“Why did it emerge a day before the parliamentary session? Nine people were identified, arrested, and are facing trial since the video came to light,” he said.

Shah spoke on the origin of hostilities and urged the two warring communities to come to the dialogue table.

“I urge both communities (Kukis and Meiteis) to sit with the Centre and talk to resolve the issue. We do not wish to change the demography. I am talking to them personally. Please do not politicise this,” Shah said.

The Home Minister said problems started in Manipur with the influx of Kuki refugees from neighbouring Myanmar after the military rulers there started a crackdown against militants in 2021.

The Kuki refugees started settling down in the jungles in the Manipur valley, raising fears of a demographic change in the region, Shah said.

The unrest in the Manipur valley began when rumours began to circulate that the refugee settlements have been declared as villages, Shah said.

He said the Manipur High Court order to fast-track the process for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes added fuel to the fire.

Shah said the violence that broke out on May 3 has been continuing to date and the Centre has established a peace committee as part of efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

“Over 36,000 security personnel have been stationed between Kukis and Meiteis as a buffer zone. The anger has not subsided yet, but violence has reduced.

“A unified command has been created to coordinate between BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles and Manipur police deployed there. Six cases of conspiracy have been handed over to the CBI,” Shah said. 

#Amit Shah #Lok Sabha #Manipur #Monsoon

19:10 09 Aug
'MoS Home made statement in Parliament when 700 were killed in Naga-Kuki clashes in 1993'

In 1993, 700 people killed in Naga-Kuki clashes; it was MoS Home who made statement in Parliament, not PM or Home Minister: Amit Shah.
19:10 09 Aug
'Highest number of riots took place during govts of Nehru and Gandhis'

Highest number of communal riots took place during govts of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. 
19:04 09 Aug
Amit Shah targets UPA

UPA responsible for endless number of scams: Amit Shah
18:46 09 Aug
Doing politics on Manipur incidents is shameful: Shah

Doing politics on these incidents is shameful: Home Minister Amit Shah on violence in Manipur.
18:35 09 Aug
Pained at incidents of violence in Manipur: Shah

We are pained at incidents of violence in Manipur, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
18:33 09 Aug
'As a society we are ashamed of incidents of violence in Manipur'

As a society we are ashamed of incidents of violence in Manipur, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
18:28 09 Aug
PM Modi brought all-round development in northeast: Amit Shah

Previous government have not done anything for northeast; PM Modi brought all-round development in region: Home Minister Amit Shah. 
18:27 09 Aug
'Article 370 was result of wrong policy of former PM Nehru'

Article 370 was result of wrong policy of former PM Nehru; PM Modi took historic decision to completely merge J-K with India: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
18:25 09 Aug
We have now improved situation in Kashmir: Home Minister

40,000 people lost lives in Kashmir; we have now improved the situation, says Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
18:24 09 Aug
We will talk youth of Kashmir: Amit Shah

We will not hold talks with Pakistan, Hurriyat, Jamiat but only with the youth of Kashmir, says Home Minister Amit Shah in LS.
18:22 09 Aug
'Corruption Quit India, dynasty Quit India': NDA MPs in chorus join Shah

NDA MPs in rousing chorus join Amit Shah who raises slogans of corruption Quit India, dynasty Quit India, appeasement Quit India in Lok Sabha.
18:20 09 Aug
Politically-motivated move: Amit Shah

No-confidence motion against Modi govt politically motivated move, says Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. 
18:16 09 Aug
Corruption, dynasty, appeasement three ills of Indian politics: Shah

Corruption, dynasty, appeasement three ills of Indian politics; now PM Modi practises politics of performance: Home Minister Amit Shah. 
18:12 09 Aug
'Modi most successful PM in India'

People have voted Modi govt to power twice; Modi most successful PM in India: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
18:09 09 Aug
PM Modi has worked to enhance prestige of India: Amit Shah

PM Modi has worked to enhance prestige of India, says Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Sports

Harmanpreet's double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

4
Haryana

40 S+4 units sealed in Gurugram for commercial activities

5
J & K

‘Not fit for job’, IPS officer Basant Rath retired prematurely

6
Nation

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

7
Himachal

Buses begin to ply on Shimla-Chandigarh Highway; sigh of relief for commuters

8
Nation EXPLAINER

History repeats itself: From Rahul’s ‘hug’ and ‘aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ in 2018 to ‘flying kiss’ in 2023

9
Nation

'Your history soaked in blood': Smriti Irani rebuts Rahul Gandhi with Kashmiri Pandit genocide, Sikh massacre jibes

10
Punjab

Punjab Bandh: Shopkeeper opens fires at protester in Moga

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply amid fierce Manipur debate

No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate

Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged

Parliament 'flying kiss':  Smriti Irani is suffering from ‘Rahul-phobia’, says Cong MP; ex-colleague Priyanka says ‘BJP can't accept love’

Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'

Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Says that as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signa...


Cities

View All

12 kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 held: Punjab Police

12kg heroin seized in Amritsar, 3 arrested

Normal life disrupted, shops remain closed on bandh call

Pvt schools remain shut, govt institutions open

Security beefed up ahead of I-Day celebrations

Farmers, workers hold protest outside DC office in Amritsar

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Another Chandigarh cop nabbed in extortion case

Act against erring cops, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells officials of Punjab Government

Stagnant water, broken tracks at Leisure Valley, walkers fume

Faced with protest, GMCH-32 recalls order for replacing staff

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over uniform allowance

SC judge recuses from hearing Umar Khalid’s bail application

Fire breaks out at plywood shop in Delhi

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

Youth beaten to death, 3 nabbed

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Punjab Bandh: Normal life hit in Jalandhar, commuters bear the brunt

Jalandhar's sports goods manufacturers feel the heat of Manipur crisis

Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

Traffic comes to a standstill in Hoshiarpur

Bandh near total in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot, Nurmahal

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

Civic body continues to ignore issues, residents bear the brunt

SAD leaders raise objections against draft ward delimitation

3 held for murdering factory worker

Commissionerate Police launch offensive against drugs, gangsters

Married woman kills self, brother cries foul

Patiala cops crack woman’s murder

Patiala cops crack woman's murder

Speed up water supply projects in Patiala, officials told

4 AMOs shifted, work hit at Patiala ayurvedic pharmacy

11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district

Committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister