 No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023 : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023
Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

What is no confidence motion? Will Opposition strategy to make PM speak on Manipur in Parliament work

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

Narendra Modi. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 26

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitted a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on the Manipur issue. The motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with the support of more than 50 opposition MPs.

Speaker Om Birla said the date and time for discussion would be fixed after consultation with all parties. Under the rules, the Speaker has to list the motion for debate and voting within 10 days of admission.

Opposition alliance INDIA moved the motion in order to make PM Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence. Major opposition parties TMC, Left, NC, DMK, NCP and JDU are supporting the motion.

Expected fate of the motion 

The decision to move the motion was taken by the opposition alliance on Tuesday. Opposition leaders felt it was an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the grim situation in Manipur inside the House and PM Modi to speak on it. The government has been insisting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

While the opposition strategy is to corner the NDA on the sensitive issue ahead of the 2024 general election, given the sheer strength of the BJP, allies and friendly parties in the Lok Sabha it is almost a certainty that the no-confidence motion moved will fail the numbers test.

Opposition leaders, however, argue that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the critical issue during the debate.

If a motion is passed, the government has to resign.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at PM Modi, saying that when he “lacks” the confidence to make a statement in Parliament, how can INDIA have confidence in him?

“No Confidence Motion. When PM lacks confidence to make statement in Parliament; keeps ‘maun’ on the crimes against women in Manipur till the Supreme Court comments; keeps 'maun' on Brij Bhushan; Says no territory is occupied by China. How can I.N.D.I.A have confidence in him?” he said.

What is a no-confidence motion

Under Lok Sabha procedures, a no-confidence motion to be adopted must have the backing of 50 members once the Speaker puts it up for a show of strength in the House. Once there is support, the motion is admitted for debate.

Basically, the Parliamentary process allows the opposition to challenge the government’s majority and ability to govern.

The no-confidence motion is then debated in the Lok Sabha. The motion is moved by the member who submitted it and the government responds. After the debate, the Lok Sabha votes on motion.

What happens if motion is passed

Since Independence, several no-confidence motions have been moved in the Lok Sabha. According to reports, late PM Indira Gandhi faced the maximum, as many as 15, followed by late Lal Bahadur Shastri and late PV Narasimha Rao (three each).

If the motion is passed, the government must resign.

If the motion is defeated, that is the government wins the vote, it remains in power.

BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost the motion by just one vote in April 1999.

No-confidence in PM Modi    

Interestingly, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, PM Modi had faced a similar motion which he won comfortably. Then the Telugu Desam Party, a former NDA ally, brought the motion accusing the government of non-allocation of adequate funds to Andhra Pradesh.

The government defeated the motion 325:126.

Today’s no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government saw PM Modi’s 2019 reply and prediction for 2023 going viral on social media.

The clip posted by Union minister Jitendra Singh shows him telling opposition parties also to move a similar motion in 2023 as well while replying to the no-confidence motion.

“I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023,” PM Modi said in 2019.

Responding to Opposition parties’ decision, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also asked the opposition to remember their “failed attempt” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“If they are doing so, they should know that last time they brought a no-confidence motion, the BJP came back to power with a stronger majority of over 300 seats and the same will happen again and we will get more than 350 seats,” Joshi was quoted as saying. 

 

 

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Manipur #Narendra Modi #Om Birla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

4
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

5
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

6
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

7
Editorials

Wake up, Himachal

8
Nation

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

9
Haryana

Woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s mother

10
Chandigarh

Punjab government to release Rs 49 crore for construction of hostels at Panjab University

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress’s no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...

No-confidence motion, strategy to make PM speak on Manipur in Parliament

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

What is no confidence motion? Will Opposition strategy to ma...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

A 3-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai on July 11 set aside...

India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

Remembers the bravehearts of Kargil conflict


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal and Delhi; IMD issues orange alert, cautions against landslides, flash floods and mudslides

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on August 5

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised