No country can come out of difficulties if its basic industry is terrorism: Jaishankar on Pakistan

Pune, February 23
In an apparent reference to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said no country can come out of its problems and emerge prosperous if its “basic industry” is terrorism.
Replying to a question on whether India will be helping its western neighbour facing troubles, Jaishankar said terrorism is the fundamental issue of the India-Pakistan relationship, which one cannot avoid and “we cannot be in denial of the fundamental problems”.
“No country is ever going to come out of a difficult situation and become a prosperous power if its basic industry is terrorism,” he said at Asia Economic Dialogue here organised by the external affairs ministry.
“...if I were to look at any big decision I am making, I will also look at what is the public sentiment. I would have a pulse what do my people feel about it. And I think you know the answer,” he added.
