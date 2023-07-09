‘No DC or disaster relief official should switch off their phones’: CM Dhami as Uttarakhand on high alert over rains

New Delhi, July 9
As rains wreaked havoc across north India, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday issued orders across the state asking administrative and disaster relief officials from top to bottom to make sure their phones are not switched off at any time of day or night.
Dhami said relief and rescue operations could be needed anywhere and at any time so all officials need to keep their modes of communication alive.
Dhami said the state had been put on alert following heavy rain and pilgrims thronging Uttarakhand had been urged to follow weather department advisories before making any plans.
“Areas of parking and lodging are all inundated in rains. We urge pilgrims to get the accurate weather picture before travelling,” said Dhami.
He said all disaster relief teams were on standby.
The state government added that extra precautions were being taken to ensure the ongoing Kawar yatra draws to a safe close on July 15.
