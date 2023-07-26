No dearth of negative people, still India will be among world’s top-3 economies in my third term: PM Modi’s veiled attack at Opposition

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 26

Hours after the opposition moved a no confidence motion against him in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at the group saying there was “no death of negative people in the country”, even as he said India “has the confidence that the national development journey is not going to stop”.

Speaking at the inauguration of Bharat Mandapam, the new world class convention centre, at Pragati Maidan, which will host the G 20 Summit in September, the prime minister also predicted a third term for the ruling NDA saying: “I assure you that in our third term, India will be counted among the top three economies in the world.”

The Prime Minister, hailing the new convention centre as a marker of India’s rising stature and aspirations, said such a structure should have been built years ago.

It seems the accomplishment of much of the work has been written in my destiny, he said.

In a veiled attack on the opposition the PM said, “There is no dearth of negative minded people in our country. Negative people tried a lot to stop the construction of even Bharat Mandapam. Much hue and cry was raised. Court battles were waged. But God is where truth is.

Today this beautiful structure is before you,” Modi said to a packed hall which hosted top business honchos, industry leaders and actors including Aamir Khan.

The PM said some people “are habituated to prevent and mean make in all positive pursuits”.

Referring to the attacks on Kartavya Path, he said, “When the Kartavya Path was eventually built these same negative people praised it in undertones. I am sure they will hail Bharat Mandapam one day and perhaps even come here to deliver a lecture.”

In indirect but evident links to the no confidence motion against his government, the PM predicted a victory for the ruling BJP led NDA in 2024 and said, “Today the country is watching the accomplishments of our government. India has firm confidence that the nation’s development journey is not going to stop.”

The PM declared, to a thunderous applause, that in his third term, Indians will see their dreams being realised.

“At the start of our first term, India was the world’s 10th largest economy. In our second term today, India is the world’s fifth largest economy. On the basis of our track record, I am saying, I assure the country that in the third term, India will be counted among the world’s first three economies. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

The hall resonated with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai and Modi, Modi” as the PM spoke and added that the government was working with a goal to find permanent solutions to problems.

He said the third decade of the 21st century was as significant as the third decade of the previous century when Indians were brimming with the aspirations of self rule.

“Today we are moving ahead with the aspiration of building a developed, prosperous India by 2047. India can do this, it sure can,” said the PM who had performed a puja at the Bharat Mandapam venue this morning and later paid salutations to the labourers who built the complex, which is among the world’s 10 biggest conference venues.

#Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi