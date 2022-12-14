No discussion on India-China matter for 6 sessions since September 2020: Manish Tewari in Zero Hour

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, December 14
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that since September 2020, when the Lok Sabha House met for first time after Chinese transgressions of April 2020, there has not been a single discussion on the India-China issue in the House despite repeated requests by Opposition members.
"There have been six sessions since September 2020 ... and not even once has there been a discussion on the issue related to India and China.
"I don't want to blame anyone in the government. I am only demanding a discussion on the issue," Tewari said speaking in the Zero Hour, pointing to a detailed discussion in the House in the wake of the 1962 India-China war when as many as 165 MPs were given permission to speak on the issue.
The House met for first time after Chinese transgressions of April 2020 in September 2020.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...