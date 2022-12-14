No discussion on India-China matter for 6 sessions since September 2020: Manish Tewari in Zero Hour

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 14

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that since September 2020, when the Lok Sabha House met for first time after Chinese transgressions of April 2020, there has not been a single discussion on the India-China issue in the House despite repeated requests by Opposition members.

"There have been six sessions since September 2020 ... and not even once has there been a discussion on the issue related to India and China.

"I don't want to blame anyone in the government. I am only demanding a discussion on the issue," Tewari said speaking in the Zero Hour, pointing to a detailed discussion in the House in the wake of the 1962 India-China war when as many as 165 MPs were given permission to speak on the issue.

The House met for first time after Chinese transgressions of April 2020 in September 2020.

