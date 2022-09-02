Northwest to witness above normal day temperatures

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The IMD has predicted normal to above normal rainfall probability over most parts of the country except parts of Northeast and some in east and Northwest where below normal rainfall is likely in the last leg of the June-September season. The monthly rainfall for September on the whole will be above normal — more than 109% of the long period average, the weather office said and announced the extended stay of the seasonal showers.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of normal to below normal over most parts except east and Northeast. Some pockets of central India and Northwest will witness above normal maximum temperatures in the month.

So far as night temperatures go, most parts will see normal to above normal minimum temperatures except some parts of the Northwest and southeastern parts of Peninsular India, where below normal minimum temperatures are likely.

The monsoon is expected to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal date, according to the weather office.

The normal date for withdrawal of monsoon is September 17. However, it might happen earlier or later given the dynamic nature of weather systems.

Currently, La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) model forecast indicates that La Niña conditions will continue till year-end. At present, negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are evolving over the Indian Ocean and the latest MMCFS forecast indicates that these conditions are likely to strengthen during the upcoming months.