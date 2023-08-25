No evidence of religious violence in Manipur: US-based think-tank Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies

PTI

Washington, August 25

There is no evidence of religion-based violence in Manipur, a US-based India-centric think-tank has said in a report, listing historical baggage, inter-tribes distrust, fear of economic impacts, drugs and insurgency among the factors responsible.

In a report released this week, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said that "some even alleged that a foreign interference cannot be ruled out".

The FIIDS said both the state government and the Centre had deployed all their resources to establish peace and provide relief to those affected.

"In summary, the violence has historical baggage, inter tribes distrust, fear of economic impacts, drugs and insurgency as factors. However, it is important to note that, although religious polarisation exists among the tribes, we did not find evidence of religious violence. Instead, it is based on an ethnic divide and historical distrust and rivalry between the tribes," said the report.

"Various dormant insurgency/extremist groups took advantage to revive themselves with gun violence. This was further fuelled by funds and arms from drug mafias who grow opium and process heroin for export through Myanmar. Some even alleged that a foreign interference cannot be ruled out," the agency said in a press release issued on Thursday.

While the violence and protests have calmed down in the recent weeks, the underlying distrust still exists, and displaced people are not yet comfortable to return to their origins, they said in the release.

